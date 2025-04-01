1 April 2025
Ukraine’s national team leader to compete in World Cup

1 April 2025 17:02
Ukraine's rhythmic gymnastics team has finalized its roster for the World Cup, set to take place in Baku from April 18 to 20.

Taisiya Onofriychuk and Polina Karika will compete in the individual events at the National Gymnastics Arena, Idman.biz reports.

Onofriychuk, the recent Grand Prix Thiais champion, previously won a bronze medal at the European Championship and placed 9th at the Paris Olympics.
Ukraine will also be represented in the group competition by Kira Shirikina, Valeria Sheremeta, Diana Baeva, Yelizaveta Azza, Alexandra Yushak, and Leyla Yusifzada.

