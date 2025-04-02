European Gymnastics shares update on Baku Tournament

European Gymnastics (EG) has posted an update about the upcoming Rhythmic Gymnastics European Cup, set to take place in Baku from May 1-4.

Idman.biz reports that with less than a month remaining until the competition, EG shared: "Ready to go again! Less than a month until the second Rhythmic Gymnastics European Cup in Baku!"

So far, 24 countries have registered teams for the event. A total of 198 gymnasts—88 seniors and 110 juniors—will compete in the tournament.

Notably, the first-ever European Cup was also hosted at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku last year.

Idman.biz