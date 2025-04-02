3 April 2025
Opening Ceremony of ‘Gymnastics for All’ held - PHOTO

Gymnastics
News
2 April 2025 21:01
On April 2, the opening ceremony of the FIG "Gymnastics for All" Colloquium took place in Baku.

The event was organized by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation under the patronage of UNESCO, Idman.biz reports.

It brought together international experts, coaches, and gymnastics enthusiasts to exchange experiences and discuss modern development strategies.
The colloquium will address topics such as the integration of sports into society, the promotion of a healthy lifestyle, and making gymnastics more accessible to a wider audience. A total of 52 representatives from 39 countries are participating in the event, marking the first colloquium of its kind held in Azerbaijan.

The opening ceremony featured speeches by Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov, President of the FIG "Gymnastics for All" Committee Rogerio Valerio, Secretary-General of Azerbaijan's National Commission for UNESCO Seymur Fataliyev, and Secretary-General of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Fatima Shafizada.

The colloquium will conclude on April 4.

Idman.biz

