Mariana Vasilyeva: "Gymnastics for All is developing in the regions" - PHOTO

1 June 2024 19:11
The 2nd Baku International Challenge in the category Gymnastics for All has started in Baku Boulevard.

As Idman.biz reports, Mariana Vasileva, Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, delivered the inauguration speech of the event.

She said that Gymnastics for All is developing in Azerbaijan and has already gained international popularity: "This time there are about a thousand participants from 4 countries at the event in Baku. This sport develops in the regions and residents of 28 regions are represented here. The work done by the national federation in this direction is commendable. I congratulate our children on the occasion of International Children's Day and declare the festival open."

The president of the Cameroon Badminton Federation, the vice-president of the country's National Olympic and Sports Committee, Odette Assembe Engoulou, who participated in the event, said that the forum was organized at a high level: "I am happy to participate in such a festival. Above all, this event is a celebration of friendship. I wish success to all participants."

In addition to 4 countries, 60 teams and about a thousand participants from different regions of the country are represented at the festival, regardless of their age and physical characteristics. They perform in two categories - under 50 and over. The main goal of the event is to instill that gymnastics is not just a sport, but a healthy way of life."

