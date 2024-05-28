28 May 2024
Zeynab Hummatova: "We will work more on the complexity of movements until the Olympics"

28 May 2024 09:56
54
"We will work more on the complexity of the movements before the Olympics."

According to Idman.biz, this was said by Zeynab Hummatova, a member of the Azerbaijan national team for group exercises.

She answered journalists' questions at the welcoming ceremony of the Azerbaijan national team returning from the European Championship in Hungary at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport. Hummatova said that after last year's world championship in Valencia, the preparation plans were related to the license-type European championship in Budapest: "We worked hard all this time. The coaches gave us a completely new program, we made the elements more complex. We made changes to the compositions to test and perform all the exercises without error. There was a bit of excitement, but we went to Budapest for the license and we knew what the race was worth. Now we are waiting for the official approval of the license from the International Gymnastics Federation."

The gymnast emphasized that qualifying for the Olympics is a great incentive. "We will diligently prepare for the Summer Games. We will do our best to perform well in France. I would like to thank the national federation, coaches, and everyone who supported us, who created all kinds of conditions for us. Wherever we perform, we feel this support."

It should be noted that the license for Paris-2024 was determined based on the results of the multi-species. The group consisting of Leman Alimuradova, Kamila Aliyeva, Yelizaveta Luzan, Gullu Aghalarzade and Darya Sorokina took the fourth place.

Zaki Feyzullayev
Idman.biz

