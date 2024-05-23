European Championship: Azerbaijani gymnasts start, final for juniors

The Rhythmic Gymnastics European Championship, held in Budapest, the capital of Hungary, continues.

Idman.biz reports that on the second day of the competition, the fight between seniors will start.

Today, gymnasts will perform in two types. Representatives of Azerbaijan will also appear on the carpet.

Zohra Aghamirova will show her skills with hoop and ball within the qualification round of multi-sport. Kamila Seyidzade will play hoops, Ilona Zeynalova will perform with ball.

In the second half of the day, the final round of juniors will take place. Govhar Ibrahimova and Fidan Gurbanli will demonstrate club moves, Shams Agahuseynova will perform ribbon, and Ilaha Bahadirova will demonstrate movement with a ball.

It should be noted that on the first day of the competition, the young Azerbaijani gymnasts won a bronze medal in the team score.

Idman.biz