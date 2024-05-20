Natalya Bulanova will be an expert at the Judges Course

A Seminar for Rhythmic Gimnastics Judges will be organized by the European Gymnastics Technical Committee for Rhythmic Gymnastics on October 11-14 in Larnaca, Cyprus.

According to Idman.biz, Natalya Bulanova, sports director of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation and member of the Artistic Gymnastics Technical Committee of the International Gymnastics Federation, was also invited to the seminar.

She will speak as an expert at this prestigious event together with Noha Abou Shabana, president of the Technical Committee for Rhythmic Gymnastics of FIG.

