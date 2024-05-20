Azerbaijani gymnasts to participate in European Championship - PHOTO

The European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship will be held in Budapest, the capital of Hungary.

Idman.biz reports that the team of the Azerbaijan national team that will participate in the competition has been announced.

Zohra Aghamirova, Kamilla Seyidzade and Ilona Zeynalova will compete in individual competitions of adults. Group movements Our team consisting of Gullu Aghalarzade, Kamilla Aliyeva, Yelizaveta Luzan, Darya Sorokina, Leman Alimuradova and Zeynab Hummatova will take to the mat. Govhar Ibrahimova, Shams Agahuseynova, Ilaha Bahadirova and Fidan Gurbanli will participate in the individual competition of the young.

The coaches of our national team, Nazrin Jafarzade, Narmin Jahangirova, Kamil Guliyev, Ruslan Eyvazov and Akif Karimli, are also in the team that will go on the trip. Among the judges of the championship will be our representative Nigar Abdulsalimova.

It should be noted that the European Championship will be held from May 22 to 26.

