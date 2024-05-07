Boryana Kaleyn: "Baku is my lucky city"

"I won my first European medal here."

Idman.biz informs that Boryana Kaleyn, gymnast of the Bulgarian national team, said this in a statement to the press service of European Gymnastics (EG).

The athlete who won two gold medals at the first European Cup in rhythmic gymnastics held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku evaluated her performance: " I believe Baku is my lucky city. I won my first European medal here, then I became a European champion here last year, so this is one of my favourite cities."

The 23-year-old gymnast, the winner of the European Cup in ball and ribbon movement, also touched on the peculiarity of her compositions: " I did my routines the best I could so I feel very good. This year we have a special history in my routines, they are telling a story beginning in the hoop and ending in the ribbon, so it is a very special program for me and I'm very happy to win these medals."

Kaleyn is far from satisfied with what she has won and is determined to increase her success in the European Cup in the future: " It was a very interesting competition, I enjoyed every moment and I hope I'm not only the first winner, I want to be the second and third and so on too".

Idman.biz