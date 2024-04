The first competition day of the Gymnastics World Cup has been concluded.

Idman.biz reports that Azerbaijani athletes are competing in the tournament organized in Rimini, Italy.

Nikita Simonov performed successfully on the rings and was 8th with 14,633 points. He qualified for the final stage with this indicator.

It should be noted that the World Cup will last until April 28.

Idman.biz