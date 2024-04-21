Zohra Aghamirova in the 5th place

The finals have started in individual performances at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup held in Baku.

Idman.biz reports that Zohra Aghamirova, a member of the Azerbaijan national team, finished her performance with a hoop.

The gymnast took 5th place, scoring 33,600 points. Dara Varfolomeev (Germany, 35.550) won the gold medal in this program. Sofia Raffaeli (Italy, 35,550) and Eva Brezaliyeva (Bulgaria, 34,650) took the next places.

It should be noted that Zohra is expected to perform in the final stage with a ribbon. In addition, the Azerbaijani team will compete in 2 finals.

Idman.biz