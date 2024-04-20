21 April 2024
Group actions team reached the finals - PHOTO

Gymnastics
News
20 April 2024 09:00
Artistic gymnasts of Azerbaijan qualified for the World Cup finals in the group exercise program.

Idman.biz reports that the Azerbaijani team won this right in the all-around performance with 5 hoops.

The group consisting of Laman Alimuradova, Zeynab Hummatova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Yelizaveta Luzan, Darya Sorokina and Gullu Aghalarzade performed successfully and scored 36,650 points. This result gave the gymnasts the opportunity to take the 3rd place in the qualifying competitions. Athletes from Italy and Spain took the first 2 places.

Tomorrow they will start the competition with 3 ribbons and 2 balls.

It should be noted that Zohra Aghamirova, a member of the Azerbaijan national team, will compete in the final round of individual competitions in hoops.

