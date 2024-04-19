20 April 2024
EN

Darja Varfolomeev: "This is my third performance in Baku, the arena is very beautiful" – INTERVIEW

Gymnastics
News
19 April 2024 16:47
Darja Varfolomeev: "This is my third performance in Baku, the arena is very beautiful" – INTERVIEW

World Champion Darja Varfolomeev is one of the stars of the rhythmic gymnastics World Cup, which started in Baku.

Idman.biz reports that the athlete, who took the lead in the tournament table from the start of the competition, answered the journalists' questions.

- How was your first speech received?

- There is always a lot of stress on the first day of the competition. But I did well with hoops, I would say better than good. I never expected to be able to speak with such confidence. I have a perfect composition with the ball. But before I was a little cautious. But later I recovered and finished the second half of the speech. I got through without a loss, but it could have been better.

- What can be expected from your actions with clubs and ribbons?

- My composition with maces is new. However, this year I have already performed with him 5 times. And with the tape, it's my previous speech. I demonstrated the same in Baku last year.

- How did you feel when you returned to Azerbaijan?

- I am here for the third time. I like the hall very much, there is a lot of space for training and warm-up exercises. The arena is very nice, I like the light, especially good for broadcasting.

- If we talk about the German national team, how big is the internal competition in the team?

- On the contrary, we support each other more, we are happy for successes. There are three of us here and we hope to make it to the finals. However, two athletes from each country can perform in the final stage.

- Given that you won the license for the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games two years ago, are you now preparing for the French capital with an individual program?

- Preparation is in full swing. It was good that I secured my place in these Olympic Games beforehand, from the first license race. Therefore, I have time to be ready for the Olympics in my best form.

- How do you assess the level of competition in Baku?

- I usually focus only on myself in competitions, I don't look at who is performing and how. Of course, I see the gymnasts coming, but I make notes about myself. In general, it is interesting to watch the progress of the fight, let's see how the others will perform.

Zaki Feyzullayev
Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Farid Gayibov: "Development is felt in all types of gymnastics in Azerbaijan" - PHOTO - VIDEO
19 April 22:35
Gymnastics

Farid Gayibov: "Development is felt in all types of gymnastics in Azerbaijan" - PHOTO - VIDEO

Idman.biz reports that the ceremony of the tournament organized for the 10th time in Azerbaijan took place in the Gymnastics Arena
Zohra Aghamirova in the World Cup finals
19 April 22:09
Gymnastics

Zohra Aghamirova in the World Cup finals

Azerbaijani gymnast Zohra Aghamirova reached the finals of the World Cup held in Baku
World Cup: Zohra Aghamirova is fighting for a place in the final round - PHOTO - VIDEO
19 April 17:48
Gymnastics

World Cup: Zohra Aghamirova is fighting for a place in the final round - PHOTO - VIDEO

She has a chance to reach the final stage in this category
World Cup kicks off in Baku
19 April 09:26
Gymnastics

World Cup kicks off in Baku

116 gymnasts representing 41 countries will participate in the competition
82 medals in the World Cup
18 April 15:38
Gymnastics

82 medals in the World Cup

The Azerbaijani national team ranks 13th in terms of awards
World cup: Azerbaijan’s 2 gymnasts in the final stage
18 April 09:52
Gymnastics

World cup: Azerbaijan’s 2 gymnasts in the final stage

The competition will end on April 20

Most read

Champions League RECORDS
18 April 10:27
Football

Champions League RECORDS

IFFHS has prepared a statistical report on the last game day of the stage
Emiliano Martinez silences the Lille fans
19 April 12:09
Football

Emiliano Martinez silences the Lille fans

Emi Martinez was not sent off despite second yellow card

PSG and Borussia in the semi-finals with a rematch - VIDEO
17 April 08:55
World football

PSG and Borussia in the semi-finals with a rematch - VIDEO

The other two semi-finalists will be announced on today
Haaland bought a share in the company
17 April 16:26
Football

Haaland bought a share in the company

This brand, which Haaland invested in, is a hair rubber manufacturer