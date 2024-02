The next test training of the Azerbaijan tumbling team took place.

Idman.biz reports that the trainings were conducted under the leadership of the head coach of the team, Adil Huseyin-zadeh.

Gymnasts performed various movements during preparation. The exercises were organized in the auxiliary hall of the National Gymnastics Arena.

It should be noted that the team is preparing for the World Cup, which will be held in Baku on February 23-25.

Idman.biz