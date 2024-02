Azerbaijani athlete Mikhail Malkin was chosen "Gymnast of the Year" in Europe.

Idman.biz reports that the two-time world champion in tumbling won the voting held by European Gymnastics in five different nominations.

He beat all his opponents with 52 percent of votes. Portuguese trampoline gymnast Gabriel Albuquerque is 7 percent behind him.

In the "Coach of the Year" nomination, the coach of Azerbaijan team in tumbling won. Adil Huseynzada collected 46 percent of the votes.



Idman.biz