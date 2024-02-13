14 February 2024
EN

Sutthiragsa: "It's a great experience to gather in Baku" - INTERVIEW

Gymnastics
News
13 February 2024 14:40
Sutthiragsa: "It's a great experience to gather in Baku" - INTERVIEW

Sikharee Sutthiragsa, a member of the national rhythmic gymnastics team of Thailand, a representative of the Bangkok Gymnastics Club, gave an interview to the press service of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

Idman.biz reports that she evaluated the meetings at the National Gymnastics Arena and expressed her opinion about the Azerbaijan national team.

- ⁠How are the trainings at the National Gymnastics Arena?

- ⁠A high level of circumstances exists here. The convenience of our transportation to and from the cafeteria is the primary benefit. This is where I'm at a training camp. It's a really interesting experience. I will get a lot of knowledge here.

- What kind of exercises do you do here?

- ⁠We are working on my new speech. I also have ballet and dance lessons.

- What competitions are waiting for you?

- I am preparing for the World Cup to be held in Baku.

- What is your favorite tool?

- ⁠Mine is tape.

- What is your biggest dream?

- I hope that I will not be able to participate in the Dubna Championship or other large-scale competitions.

- What does being a gymnast mean to you?

- ⁠A gymnast is a person with a highly respected sports career. Gymnastics is truly a graceful sport.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

The Gymnast and the Coach of the Year has been chosen
13 February 16:30
Gymnastics

The Gymnast and the Coach of the Year has been chosen

He beat all his opponents with 52 percent of votes
Azerbaijani gymnasts will participate in 2 international tournaments
13 February 12:13
Gymnastics

Azerbaijani gymnasts will participate in 2 international tournaments

Our gymnasts will test their strength at the World Cup
Gymnasts of Ojag Sport won 10 medals in Dubai - PHOTO
12 February 15:04
Gymnastics

Gymnasts of Ojag Sport won 10 medals in Dubai - PHOTO

The gymnasts of Ojag Sport club won 10 medals in the competition
The strongest rhythmic gymnasts were revealed in the championship of Shusha Sports School and Ojag Sport - PHOTO
12 February 11:37
Gymnastics

The strongest rhythmic gymnasts were revealed in the championship of Shusha Sports School and Ojag Sport - PHOTO

20 athletes participated in the competition
Azerbaijani gymnasts won 9 medals in Luxembourg - PHOTO
12 February 09:00
Gymnastics

Azerbaijani gymnasts won 9 medals in Luxembourg - PHOTO

The Azerbaijani national artistic gymnastics team successfully performed at the international competition held in Luxembourg
Test training of tumblers - PHOTO
11 February 16:03
Gymnastics

Test training of tumblers - PHOTO

The Azerbaijani tumbling team held a test training

Most read

Azerbaijani gymnasts won 9 medals in Luxembourg - PHOTO
12 February 09:00
Gymnastics

Azerbaijani gymnasts won 9 medals in Luxembourg - PHOTO

The Azerbaijani national artistic gymnastics team successfully performed at the international competition held in Luxembourg
Romario better than Haaland and Mbappe? - VIDEO
13 February 15:33
World football

Romario better than Haaland and Mbappe? - VIDEO

Striking claims from the Brazilian legend
Idman.biz TV is starting a new project - Soon... - VIDEO
13 February 09:56
Other

Idman.biz TV is starting a new project - Soon... - VIDEO

Idman.biz TV is starting a new project. In the program, which will be hosted by one of the country's well-known TV presenters, famous faces of show business will demonstrate their sports skills
Gurban Gurbanov: "We’re a bit excited but it’s normal" - VIDEO
13 February 16:34
Azerbaijan football

Gurban Gurbanov: "We’re a bit excited but it’s normal" - VIDEO

"Everything is OK. Each of the players is well prepared for the game"