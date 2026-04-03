6 April 2026
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Farid Gayibov: “We look forward to the start of European tournaments and are working on the EuroGames”

Gymnastics
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3 April 2026 13:16
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Farid Gayibov: “We look forward to the start of European tournaments and are working on the EuroGames”

Farid Gayibov, president of European Gymnastics (EG), has summed up the organisation’s activities in the first quarter of the year, highlighting key strategic priorities and upcoming events.

As reported by Idman.Biz, Gayibov noted that newly elected governing bodies have begun their work following last year’s Congress.

“Over the next four years, the representatives elected at the Congress will guide discussions and make decisions necessary for the development of our sport, both today and in the future”, he said. The first Executive Committee meeting of the new cycle was held in Lausanne, where discussions focused on the continuation of the Strategy-2030 roadmap.

“We aim to build on the progress already achieved, following four strategic directions: competitions, knowledge and safeguarding, marketing and communications, as well as organisation and finance”, Gayibov added.

He also confirmed that gymnastics will return to the European Games in 2027. The tournament, set to take place from 16 to 27 June, will be jointly organised with strong coordination between European Olympic Committees and the host country, Turkey. Preparations are already under way, with venues and programme details being finalised.

Gayibov revealed that the recently rebranded World Gymnastics body held its first Executive Committee meeting of the year in Las Vegas, where rule updates were approved, Egypt was selected to host the 2028 Aerobic Gymnastics World Championships, and new awards were presented. A mixed team final format was also tested at the American Cup as part of preparations for future Olympic cycles.

Further development is planned in parkour, with a dedicated EG working group established for 2026–2027 under the leadership of Michel Boutard. The group will analyse the discipline’s potential and propose a development strategy for 2027–2029, with a focus on grassroots expansion.

In addition, European Gymnastics is working on a documentary about the cross battle format in rhythmic gymnastics, titled “Chasing Perfection: Inside the Crossbattle”, featuring stars Sofia Raffaeli and Sofia Ivanova and their performances at last year’s European Cup in Baku.

Looking ahead, Gayibov pointed to a busy competition calendar. “The season has already begun with World Cup stages, and we are eagerly awaiting our European events. The first will be the European Championships in trampoline and tumbling in Portimão from April 8 to 12, followed by the Rhythmic Gymnastics European Cup in Baku and the European Championships in Varna”, he said.

Zaki Feyzullayev
Idman.Biz
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