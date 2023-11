The referee appointments for the Azerbaijan-Romania game, which will be held in the elite-round stage of the Futsal WC-2024, have been announced.

Idman.biz reports that the match, which will take place on December 15, will be managed by a team of referees from Poland.

The meeting was entrusted to Damian Grabowski, Slawomir Steczko and Monika Czudzinovicz. Ramil Namazov will be the Timekeeper.

It should be noted that the game to be held at the Baku Sports Palace will start at 20:00.

Idman.biz