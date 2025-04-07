7 April 2025
EN

Vitaliy Borisov explains reason for Rovshan Huseynli’s exclusion

Futsal
News
7 April 2025 12:24
16
Vitaliy Borisov explains reason for Rovshan Huseynli’s exclusion

Vitaliy Borisov, the head coach of the Azerbaijani futsal team, has explained the reason for excluding Rovshan Huseynli from the squad.

"The team started its training camp yesterday, and we wrapped up the day with two training sessions," Borisov said, Idman.biz reports.

In an interview with azfutzal.az, the coach shared his thoughts on the team's preparation ahead of their upcoming match against Sweden in the main stage of the European Championship. "We will follow the same schedule today, with two training sessions. Tomorrow, we will have our final practice in Baku before departing for the trip late at night. There are some issues with the squad. Ulvi Aliyev is injured, so we didn’t include him in the roster. Later, the members of ‘Baku Fire’—goalkeeper Kamran Hajiyev and forward Nihad Ismayılov—reported mild injuries and pains. We’ve arranged for them to receive treatment."

Borisov also clarified the situation regarding Huseynli’s exclusion: "Rovshan Huseynli was excluded from the camp for disciplinary reasons. In his place, goalkeeper Vladislav Reznov from Neftchi and experienced forward Rustam Bagirov from ‘Shusha’ have joined the team."

He went on to mention the team's focus on tactical exercises amidst the physical training sessions. "The mood of the players is good. This is our final away game in the qualification stage, and we want to achieve our first win. The players are motivated."
The coach revealed that they had analyzed Sweden's last two matches: "Apart from the injuries, playing on a Teraflex surface instead of the usual parquet will pose a challenge. The ball doesn’t move as fast on Teraflex as it does on parquet. Moreover, they haven’t played on this surface in nearly 8 years."

Although the team may not have a chance to qualify for the next stage, Borisov emphasized the importance of securing three points from the game to improve their ranking. "Even though we may not advance from the group, we are determined to return with three points to increase our rating."

The Azerbaijani team will face Sweden away on April 11.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijani goalkeeper dropped by head coach
11:11
Futsal

Azerbaijani goalkeeper dropped by head coach

There have been three changes in the initially announced squad
Azerbaijan national futsal team announced
4 April 15:26
Futsal

Azerbaijan national futsal team announced

Head coach Vitaliy Borisov has called up 15 players, including three goalkeepers
Azerbaijan hits new low in FIFA Rankings with two anti-records
4 April 14:12
Futsal

Azerbaijan hits new low in FIFA Rankings with two anti-records

With 1064.28 points, Borisov's team has dropped 15 places compared to the previous rankings
National team’s top scorer: "Lack of experience made the difference
1 April 11:26
Futsal

National team’s top scorer: "Lack of experience made the difference

The forward, who scored three of Azerbaijan’s five goals in the UEFA U19 Futsal Championship main qualifying round, reflected on the team’s performance
Formal finish for Azerbaijan U19 Team
29 March 10:29
Futsal

Formal finish for Azerbaijan U19 Team

Azerbaijan’s U19 futsal national team is set to play its final match in the UEFA European Championship

Historic result for Azerbaijan: First time without loss
28 March 10:30
Futsal

Historic result for Azerbaijan: First time without loss

Azerbaijan’s U-19 futsal team has achieved a historic milestone

Most read

De Bruyne makes decision on Man City future
4 April 17:51
Football

De Bruyne makes decision on Man City future

Kevin De Bruyne’s future at Manchester City has been clarified
Manchester derby today
6 April 14:23
Football

Manchester derby today

In the 31st round, Manchester United will host their arch-rival Manchester City
Cristiano Ronaldo - 931 goals - VIDEO
5 April 12:05
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo - 931 goals - VIDEO

40-year-old Portuguese scored a brace in Al-Nasr's 3-1 win over Al-Hilal in the Saudi Arabian Championship
Barcelona’s winning streak ends — Who’s still going strong?
6 April 10:27
Football

Barcelona’s winning streak ends — Who’s still going strong?

Barcelona’s impressive 9-game winning streak in La Liga has come to an end