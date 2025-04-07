Vitaliy Borisov explains reason for Rovshan Huseynli’s exclusion

Vitaliy Borisov, the head coach of the Azerbaijani futsal team, has explained the reason for excluding Rovshan Huseynli from the squad.

"The team started its training camp yesterday, and we wrapped up the day with two training sessions," Borisov said, Idman.biz reports.

In an interview with azfutzal.az, the coach shared his thoughts on the team's preparation ahead of their upcoming match against Sweden in the main stage of the European Championship. "We will follow the same schedule today, with two training sessions. Tomorrow, we will have our final practice in Baku before departing for the trip late at night. There are some issues with the squad. Ulvi Aliyev is injured, so we didn’t include him in the roster. Later, the members of ‘Baku Fire’—goalkeeper Kamran Hajiyev and forward Nihad Ismayılov—reported mild injuries and pains. We’ve arranged for them to receive treatment."

Borisov also clarified the situation regarding Huseynli’s exclusion: "Rovshan Huseynli was excluded from the camp for disciplinary reasons. In his place, goalkeeper Vladislav Reznov from Neftchi and experienced forward Rustam Bagirov from ‘Shusha’ have joined the team."

He went on to mention the team's focus on tactical exercises amidst the physical training sessions. "The mood of the players is good. This is our final away game in the qualification stage, and we want to achieve our first win. The players are motivated."

The coach revealed that they had analyzed Sweden's last two matches: "Apart from the injuries, playing on a Teraflex surface instead of the usual parquet will pose a challenge. The ball doesn’t move as fast on Teraflex as it does on parquet. Moreover, they haven’t played on this surface in nearly 8 years."

Although the team may not have a chance to qualify for the next stage, Borisov emphasized the importance of securing three points from the game to improve their ranking. "Even though we may not advance from the group, we are determined to return with three points to increase our rating."

The Azerbaijani team will face Sweden away on April 11.

Idman.biz