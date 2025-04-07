Azerbaijani goalkeeper dropped by head coach

The Azerbaijani national futsal team has undergone a few squad changes ahead of its crucial UEFA Euro qualifiers.

The Azerbaijan Futsal Federation announced that the team, currently in a training camp, will face Sweden away on April 11 and Croatia at home on April 15 in the main round of the European Championship, Idman.biz reports.

There have been three changes in the initially announced squad. Nihat Ismayilov and Kamran Hajiyev were ruled out due to injuries. Rovshan Huseynli was excluded by the decision of head coach Vitaliy Borisov.

To fill the gaps: Goalkeeper Vladislav Reznov (Neftchi IK), and forward Rustam Baghirov (Shusha) have been called up to the squad.

The national team will continue training in Baku until April 8, before departing for Sweden the following day.

Idman.biz