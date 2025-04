The FIFA futsal rankings have been released.

The Azerbaijan national futsal team is ranked 47th in the world, Idman.biz reports.

With 1064.28 points, Borisov's team has dropped 15 places compared to the previous rankings, marking an anti-record for the current list. Our team has experienced the largest decline.

Additionally, the team holds the anti-record for the largest points loss, with a decrease of 62.06 points.

Brazil leads the rankings with 1655.54 points.

Idman.biz