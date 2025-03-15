Azerbaijani national team's preliminary squad for the European Championship was announced

Azerbaijani national futsal team, consisting of U-19 players who will participate in the main stage of the European Championship, will hold a training camp in Baku from March 16 to 24.

Head coach Ilgar Aslanov has invited 18 futsal players to the training process, Idman.biz reports

At the end of the training camp, a total of 12 futsal players, including 2 goalkeepers, will be sent on a trip.

Goalkeepers: Abdul Huseynov, Ali Hasanzade

Players: Ravan Masiyev, Punhan Gasimzade, Adalat Alekperov, Nazim Huseynov, Ravan Guliyev, Kazim Zulfugarli, Elgun Sadigli, Fariz Huseynov, Murad Farzaliyev, Aslan Huseynov, Beyoglan Velizade, Huseyn Jafarzade, Ogtay Mahmudzade, Umid Gahramanov, Huseyn Mammadli, Umud Gasimov

U-19 team in Group 7 will face Bosnia and Herzegovina on March 26, and the next day the team of the corresponding age group of Croatia. Azerbaijani team will play its last match in the group against the Turkish team on March 29.

The group matches will be held in Croatia. The winner will qualify for the final stage.

