4 March 2025
EN

Vitaliy Borisov: “Only victory will satisfy us in the match against Greece”

Futsal
News
4 March 2025 12:12
14
Vitaliy Borisov: “Only victory will satisfy us in the match against Greece”

"Only a victory will satisfy us in the upcoming away match against Greece."

In an interview with Report, Azerbaijan’s futsal national team head coach Vitaliy Borisov discussed the preparations for their game against Greece in the main stage of EURO 2026, Idman.biz reports.

The coach stated that they will work to bring the team to its maximum readiness: “We have been in camp for the second day now. Although Kenan Manafov, Murad Guluzada, and Nihad Ismayılov have fully recovered from their injuries, they still feel somewhat uncomfortable. Seymur Mammadov won’t be able to travel to Greece due to personal issues. We have invited Eldar Zeynalov from Neftchi PIK, who has shown a good performance in his last two games in the Premier League. Rovshan Huseynli, who played against Kairat in the Kazakhstan Championship, will join the team today. We have five days before the game, and we will do everything to prepare the team to the fullest. Only a victory will satisfy us. We are not going to Greece for a draw.”

Borisov also emphasized that the players' physical condition is still not fully satisfactory: "We’ve been doing physical training for the past two days. The players are not yet fully physically ready."

He assessed their chances in the match against Greece: "Our chances are 50-50. We started well in the match against Greece in Baku, but the game ended in a draw. Therefore, the chances are equal. It’s difficult to monitor the Greek league games as they are not broadcasted, so it’s hard to determine what changes may have occurred. Greece made changes in their lineup in the matches against Sweden and us. Two key players did not come to Baku. Greece will play against Croatia on March 7. Once their lineup is confirmed, we will be able to assess any potential changes."

The match between Greece and Azerbaijan will take place on March 11 at 21:00 in Athens.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Vitaliy Borisov drops player from national futsal team
10:27
Futsal

Vitaliy Borisov drops player from national futsal team

Azerbaijan's national futsal team has made a squad change
Azerbaijani referees appointed for international futsal match
21 February 16:59
Futsal

Azerbaijani referees appointed for international futsal match

The match will take place on March 12 in Erzincan, Turkiye
Bulgarian referees to officiate Azerbaijan’s futsal match against Greece
20 February 13:29
Futsal

Bulgarian referees to officiate Azerbaijan’s futsal match against Greece

The match will kick off on March 11 at the DAIS Sports Arena

Azerbaijan - Turkiye futsal match time set
6 February 11:07
Futsal

Azerbaijan - Turkiye futsal match time set

The schedule for the U19 futsal team of Azerbaijan has been finalized

Azerbaijan Futsal Federation Vice-President meets with U19 team – PHOTO
5 February 13:17
Futsal

Azerbaijan Futsal Federation Vice-President meets with U19 team – PHOTO

Elshan Abasov met with the team that participated in the European Championship’s preliminary qualification round
Azerbaijan's futsal team faces must-win match against Greece
4 February 11:48
Futsal

Azerbaijan's futsal team faces must-win match against Greece

National team aims to avoid last place in Euro 2026 qualifiers with a crucial home victory

Most read

Chelsea sign 17-year-old defender
1 March 17:07
Football

Chelsea sign 17-year-old defender

Denner will join Chelsea in the summer of 2026
Record from Neftchi, anniversary from Qarabag
1 March 14:10
Football

Record from Neftchi, anniversary from Qarabag

It is an absolute record in the history of the tournament. Whites-black will also be one step away from the final for the 4th time in a row
Sadig Sadigov: “If we can do this, next year will be different”
1 March 15:10
Football

Sadig Sadigov: “If we can do this, next year will be different”

He also spoke about the goal set for the representative of the settlement for the current season
Real Madrid's Saliba plan
1 March 15:52
Football

Real Madrid's Saliba plan

Saliba has scored 2 goals in 36 matches this season