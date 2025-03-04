Vitaliy Borisov: “Only victory will satisfy us in the match against Greece”

"Only a victory will satisfy us in the upcoming away match against Greece."

In an interview with Report, Azerbaijan’s futsal national team head coach Vitaliy Borisov discussed the preparations for their game against Greece in the main stage of EURO 2026, Idman.biz reports.

The coach stated that they will work to bring the team to its maximum readiness: “We have been in camp for the second day now. Although Kenan Manafov, Murad Guluzada, and Nihad Ismayılov have fully recovered from their injuries, they still feel somewhat uncomfortable. Seymur Mammadov won’t be able to travel to Greece due to personal issues. We have invited Eldar Zeynalov from Neftchi PIK, who has shown a good performance in his last two games in the Premier League. Rovshan Huseynli, who played against Kairat in the Kazakhstan Championship, will join the team today. We have five days before the game, and we will do everything to prepare the team to the fullest. Only a victory will satisfy us. We are not going to Greece for a draw.”

Borisov also emphasized that the players' physical condition is still not fully satisfactory: "We’ve been doing physical training for the past two days. The players are not yet fully physically ready."

He assessed their chances in the match against Greece: "Our chances are 50-50. We started well in the match against Greece in Baku, but the game ended in a draw. Therefore, the chances are equal. It’s difficult to monitor the Greek league games as they are not broadcasted, so it’s hard to determine what changes may have occurred. Greece made changes in their lineup in the matches against Sweden and us. Two key players did not come to Baku. Greece will play against Croatia on March 7. Once their lineup is confirmed, we will be able to assess any potential changes."

The match between Greece and Azerbaijan will take place on March 11 at 21:00 in Athens.

Idman.biz