1 February 2025
EN

Azerbaijani national team's head coach: "We conceded 6 out of 9 goals due to our mistakes"

Futsal
News
1 February 2025 12:54
18
"The difference in level between the teams was clearly visible. We conceded 6 out of 9 goals due to our mistakes".

It was said by the head coach of the Azerbaijani futsal national team, Vitaly Borisov, Idman.biz reports

The expert shared his thoughts on the game against Croatia within the main stage of the European Championship with azfutzal.az: "We made very minor mistakes, but instead we managed to score 2 out of 6-7 goal episodes. In such games, you have to evaluate every opportunity. From the first minutes, we tried to slow down the pace by playing "4 out of 5", thereby saving our strength. Because we have a match with Greece in Baku on February 4. That match is important in terms of finishing the group stage in the top positions".

The head coach was not dissatisfied with the players: "I don't have much to criticize the futsal players. They fought as hard as they could. We should forget about this match, and as I mentioned, we should focus on the match against Greece. We want to win in Baku and make our fans happy. That match will also be our last chance to take second place in the group.”

Azerbaijani national team lost the away match with a score of 2:9.

Idman.biz

