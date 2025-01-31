Azerbaijan faces Croatia in key futsal match

Today, the Azerbaijan futsal team will play its next match in the EURO 2026 qualification stage.

The national team is set to compete in the second match of the main qualification round, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijan, placed in Group 5, will face Croatia. The match will take place at the Mate Parlov Sports Center in Pula and will kick off at 22:15 Baku time.

EURO 2026 Main Qualification Round

Group V

January 31

22:15 - Croatia vs Azerbaijan

Referees: Viktor Bugenko (Moldova), Grigori Oshomkov, Jagnar Jakobson (both from Estonia)

Timekeeper: Dino Kramar (Croatia)

Referee Inspector: Perri Gautye (Belgium)

UEFA Representative: Stefan Kammerer (Germany)



