31 January 2025
Azerbaijan faces Croatia in key futsal match

31 January 2025 12:08
Today, the Azerbaijan futsal team will play its next match in the EURO 2026 qualification stage.

The national team is set to compete in the second match of the main qualification round, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijan, placed in Group 5, will face Croatia. The match will take place at the Mate Parlov Sports Center in Pula and will kick off at 22:15 Baku time.

EURO 2026 Main Qualification Round
Group V
January 31
22:15 - Croatia vs Azerbaijan
Referees: Viktor Bugenko (Moldova), Grigori Oshomkov, Jagnar Jakobson (both from Estonia)
Timekeeper: Dino Kramar (Croatia)
Referee Inspector: Perri Gautye (Belgium)
UEFA Representative: Stefan Kammerer (Germany)

The match will be held at the Mate Parlov Sports Center.

