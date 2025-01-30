30 January 2025
EN

National futsal player: "We want to achieve a good result"

Futsal
News
30 January 2025 13:39
20
"We held four training sessions in two days in Baku. Although time was limited, we tried to follow the coach's instructions," said Tofig Mikayilov, a member of the Azerbaijani national futsal team.

Mikayilov shared his thoughts on the team's preparation for tomorrow's European Championship match against Croatia in an interview with azfutzal.az, Idman.biz reports.

"Yesterday, we had our first practice session at the arena where the match will take place. Today's practice will conclude our preparations for the game. Naturally, we focused more on tactical tasks during this period. Now, we just need to implement these tactics in the match."
He also discussed the strength of their upcoming opponent: "Croatia's national team is well-known for its strength. They play compactly in both defense and attack. Their players are also technically skilled. They participated in the final stage of the last World Cup. In short, we will be facing the favorites of our group."

When speaking about his own team, Mikayılov emphasized the positive dynamics within the squad: "We have a good collective. All the futsal players who stood out in the national championship have been included in the team. Unfortunately, one or two players are missing due to injuries. Our team is made up of a mix of experienced players and young talent. While we recognize the strength of our opponent, we also want to achieve a good result. Now, we need to bring this desire to life during the match. The head coach has analyzed the team and will share insights on their strengths and weaknesses."

Azerbaijan will face Croatia tomorrow.

Idman.biz

