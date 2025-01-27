Azerbaijan futsal squad announced

The roster for Azerbaijan’s futsal national team has been revealed, with 15 players called up for training.

Idman.biz reports that the team is gearing up for two crucial matches in the main round of the European Championship:

January 31: Away game against Croatia

February 4: Home game in Baku against Greece

The training camp will take place in Baku from January 27 to 28, during which head coach Vitaliy Borisov will finalize the 14 players to travel for the away match.

The team is scheduled to depart for Croatia on January 29.

Idman.biz