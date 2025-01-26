Azerbaijan national team to face San Marino away

Azerbaijan national team, consisting of U-19 futsal players, will play its next match in the preliminary round of the European Championship today.

Azerbaijan national team, which is in Group B, will face the team from Serravalle, San Marino, Idman.biz reports.

The match, which will be held at the Multieventi Sport Domus hall, will start at 21:00 Baku time.

U-19 San Marino, which defeated the Kosovo national team 4:1 in its first match the other day, will qualify for the main stage as the group leader if it does not lose to the selection.

San Marino (U-19. Futsal) - Azerbaijan (U-19. Futsal)

January 26, 21:00

Timekeeper: Laurentiu Ilie (San Marino)

Referee-inspector: Stefan Weber (Germany)

UEFA representative: Maria Mayans (Spain)

Multieventi Sport Domus hall

Idman.biz