Two futsal players joined the Neftchi team.

Emil Hasanzade, who left the capital's representative Araz-Nakhchivan aiming to finish the season among the winners, has agreed with goalkeeper Zamin Gasanov, Idman.biz reports.

Zamin came from the Russian team Norilsk Nickel. Instead, 3 players were removed from the team.

Nusrat Farzali and Sadegh Javiditabar went to Shusha. Goalkeeper Anar Mammadov also left the team.

