Shusha's squad overhaul: 4 transfers in, 4 departures

Debutants in the Futsal Premier League, Shusha FC, have announced significant roster changes, adding four players while bidding farewell to another four.

Nusrat Farzali and Sadegh Javiditabar, formerly of Neftchi IK, have joined Shusha for the remainder of the season, Idman.biz reports.

They are accompanied by Emil Israfilov and Khalid Safarov, who previously played for Yasamal Baku.

On the departure side, Elvin Gasimov, Feruz Hasanov, Jeyhun Nagiyev, and Sabir Haji Aliyev have left the team to pursue opportunities with other clubs.

Currently sitting in 4th place on the league table with six points from eight matches, Shusha hopes these changes will bolster their performance as they aim for a strong finish in their debut season.

