Referees appointed for Azerbaijan vs. Kosovo futsal match

The referees for the upcoming futsal match between Azerbaijan and Kosovo have been appointed. The match will be part of the preliminary round of the European U19 Championship.

The game will be officiated by referees from the Czech Republic, Hungary, and Belgium, Idman.biz reports.

The referees for the match will be Radim Cep (Czech Republic), Adam Cszene-Joo (Hungary), and Jiri Bergs (Belgium).

The match inspector will be Stefan Weber from Germany, while the timekeeper will be Laurentiu Ilie from San Marino.

The Azerbaijan-Kosovo match is scheduled for January 25 at 21:00 at the Multievent Sport Domus in Serravalle.

Idman.biz