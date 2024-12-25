One minute of silence before futsal matches in honor of plane crash victims

A one-minute silence will be observed before the matches of the 8th round of the Azerbaijan Futsal Premier League and the initial phase of the Azerbaijan Cup.

The decision was made by the Futsal Federation's press service in relation to the tragic crash of an Embraer 190 passenger aircraft on the Baku-Grozny route, which occurred near Aktau. The crash led to numerous casualties, prompting a national mourning declaration in Azerbaijan on December 26, Idman.biz reports.

The matches will begin with a one-minute silence to honor the victims.

For context, the AZAL Airlines plane, which made an emergency landing in Kazakhstan, had 5 crew members and 62 passengers on board. Initial reports suggest that 32 people survived the crash.

Idman.biz