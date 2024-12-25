25 December 2024
EN

One minute of silence before futsal matches in honor of plane crash victims

Futsal
News
25 December 2024 18:00
16
One minute of silence before futsal matches in honor of plane crash victims

A one-minute silence will be observed before the matches of the 8th round of the Azerbaijan Futsal Premier League and the initial phase of the Azerbaijan Cup.

The decision was made by the Futsal Federation's press service in relation to the tragic crash of an Embraer 190 passenger aircraft on the Baku-Grozny route, which occurred near Aktau. The crash led to numerous casualties, prompting a national mourning declaration in Azerbaijan on December 26, Idman.biz reports.
The matches will begin with a one-minute silence to honor the victims.

For context, the AZAL Airlines plane, which made an emergency landing in Kazakhstan, had 5 crew members and 62 passengers on board. Initial reports suggest that 32 people survived the crash.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Facebook account of Azerbaijan Futsal Federation hacked - PHOTO
24 December 09:24
Futsal

Facebook account of Azerbaijan Futsal Federation hacked - PHOTO

Further updates will be provided as the situation develops
Azerbaijan futsal team avoids defeat in final seconds - VIDEO
17 December 23:25
Futsal

Azerbaijan futsal team avoids defeat in final seconds - VIDEO

The Azerbaijan national futsal team played their latest match today
Aghatahir Azimov: "We have always beaten Sweden with local futsal players"
17 December 14:42
Futsal

Aghatahir Azimov: "We have always beaten Sweden with local futsal players"

Former Azerbaijani national futsal player Aghatahir Azimov shared his thoughts with Idman.biz regarding the upcoming match against Sweden
Azerbaijan kicks off EURO 2026 journey against Sweden
17 December 10:46
Futsal

Azerbaijan kicks off EURO 2026 journey against Sweden

Azerbaijan's national futsal team will play their next match today
National team player: "We understand our responsibility"
16 December 14:15
Futsal

National team player: "We understand our responsibility"

The experienced player shared his thoughts on the national team's upcoming match against Sweden
Azerbaijan futsal coach: "Our goal is to finish in the top two of the group"
13 December 14:24
Futsal

Azerbaijan futsal coach: "Our goal is to finish in the top two of the group"

Azerbaijan's national futsal team head coach, Vitaliy Borisov, shared this statement ahead of their match against

Most read

Mussolini's great-grandson scores first professional goal
23 December 10:54
Football

Mussolini's great-grandson scores first professional goal

Fans at the stadium drew attention by displaying the Roman salute, a gesture once associated with fascists during Mussolini's era
Cristiano Ronaldo meets Santa Claus, takes an icy plunge in Finland - VIDEO
10:20
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo meets Santa Claus, takes an icy plunge in Finland - VIDEO

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is turning heads on social media with a daring dip in an icy pool during his Christmas getaway in Finland’s Lapland
AZAL plane crash: Full list of survivors released - UPDATED - VIDEO
15:29
Other

AZAL plane crash: Full list of survivors released - UPDATED - VIDEO

The Embraer 190, flight J2-8243 from Baku to Grozny, had "made an emergency landing" around three kilometers from Aktau

The body of Jānis Timma left unclaimed
23 December 16:04
Basketball

The body of Jānis Timma left unclaimed

The body of well-known Latvian basketball player Jānis Timma, who passed away on December 17, has remained at the morgue