Azerbaijan kicks off EURO 2026 journey against Sweden

Azerbaijan's national futsal team will play their next match today.

Idman.biz reports that they will begin their campaign in the main qualifying stage of EURO 2026.

In Group V, Vitaliy Borisov's squad will face Sweden. The match will take place at the Baku Sports Hall.

A national team will play its next match on January 31, 2025, away against Croatia.

EURO 2026 Main Stage

December 17

Group V

20:00 Azerbaijan – Sweden

Referees: Aslan Galayev, Turekhan Tursumbayev, Nurlybek Kalimaganbetov (Kazakhstan)

Venue: Baku Sp

