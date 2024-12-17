17 December 2024
EN

Azerbaijan kicks off EURO 2026 journey against Sweden

Futsal
News
17 December 2024 10:46
19
Azerbaijan kicks off EURO 2026 journey against Sweden

Azerbaijan's national futsal team will play their next match today.

Idman.biz reports that they will begin their campaign in the main qualifying stage of EURO 2026.

In Group V, Vitaliy Borisov's squad will face Sweden. The match will take place at the Baku Sports Hall.

A national team will play its next match on January 31, 2025, away against Croatia.

EURO 2026 Main Stage
December 17
Group V
20:00 Azerbaijan – Sweden
Referees: Aslan Galayev, Turekhan Tursumbayev, Nurlybek Kalimaganbetov (Kazakhstan)
Venue: Baku Sp

Idman.biz

