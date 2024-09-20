Ulvi Aliyev: "I did not expect to be chosen as the best player"

"Overall, our team played well. Everyone fought without any fear to perform the assigned task well.

Idman.biz reports that Ulvi Aliyev, the Azerbaijan national futsal player, said this.

He commented on the defeat to the Czech Republic with a score of 0:3 in Zlin. Aliyev said that the reconstruction of the team also affected the result: "The national team is being reconstructed, we have several debuting futsal players in our team. The opponent, on the other hand, is made up of experienced players. Moreover, their national championship has started for a long time, 3-4 rounds have been played. There are futsal players who play in the Spanish league, as well as in other championships. We have just returned from summer vacation. We are not at the desired level both physically and in terms of playing experience. We should play more games like this. We have a good team. We believe in each other. We will gradually correct our mistakes. We have to work hard for this.”

Ulvi, who was chosen as the best player of the game, commented on this: "I did not expect to be chosen as the best player. It was a surprise in a good way. Of course, my goal was to help my team, to fulfill the tasks of the head coach, who put me on the field. I would be happier if we left the field victorious. I think today's game gave some hope for the future. We also have futsal players who were left out of the team for certain reasons. When they join us in the future, you will watch a different team."

The next match between the national teams will be held today.

Idman.biz