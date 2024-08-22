The second test of Araz-Nakhchivan

The preliminary stage of the Futsal Champions League continues.
Azerbaijan's champion Araz-Nakhchivan will play its second match today, Idman.biz reports.
In the first round, Vitaliy Borisov's team, which defeated Sparta Belfast with a score of 7:1, will face Sillamae. The match will take place in Sweden. Azerbaijani representative will appear for the second victory in a row.
Araz-Nakhchivan will meet local Uddevalla in the last round.
Champions League
Initial stage
II round
August 22
Sillamae - Araz-Nakhchivan
Referees: Daniel Stauber (Austria), Trajan Inchev (Bulgaria), Pavel Tokarewicz (Poland)
Uddevalla. Agnebergshallen
|
1
|
Uddevalla
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
10-3
|
3
|
2
|
Araz-Nakhchivan
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
7-1
|
3
|
3
|
Sparta Belfast
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1-7
|
0
|
4
|
Sillamae
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
3-10
|
0
Idman.biz