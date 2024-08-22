The second test of Araz-Nakhchivan

The preliminary stage of the Futsal Champions League continues.

Azerbaijan's champion Araz-Nakhchivan will play its second match today, Idman.biz reports.

In the first round, Vitaliy Borisov's team, which defeated Sparta Belfast with a score of 7:1, will face Sillamae. The match will take place in Sweden. Azerbaijani representative will appear for the second victory in a row.

Araz-Nakhchivan will meet local Uddevalla in the last round.

Champions League

Initial stage

II round

August 22

Sillamae - Araz-Nakhchivan

Referees: Daniel Stauber (Austria), Trajan Inchev (Bulgaria), Pavel Tokarewicz (Poland)

Uddevalla. Agnebergshallen

1 Uddevalla 1 1 0 0 10-3 3 2 Araz-Nakhchivan 1 1 0 0 7-1 3 3 Sparta Belfast 1 0 0 1 1-7 0 4 Sillamae 1 0 0 1 3-10 0

Idman.biz