22 August 2024
EN

The second test of Araz-Nakhchivan

22 August 2024 12:51
12
The preliminary stage of the Futsal Champions League continues.

Azerbaijan's champion Araz-Nakhchivan will play its second match today, Idman.biz reports.

In the first round, Vitaliy Borisov's team, which defeated Sparta Belfast with a score of 7:1, will face Sillamae. The match will take place in Sweden. Azerbaijani representative will appear for the second victory in a row.

Araz-Nakhchivan will meet local Uddevalla in the last round.

August 22
Sillamae - Araz-Nakhchivan
Referees: Daniel Stauber (Austria), Trajan Inchev (Bulgaria), Pavel Tokarewicz (Poland)
Uddevalla. Agnebergshallen

1

Uddevalla

1

1

0

0

10-3

3

2

Araz-Nakhchivan

1

1

0

0

7-1

3

3

Sparta Belfast

1

0

0

1

1-7

0

4

Sillamae

1

0

0

1

3-10

0

