Araz-Nakhchivan debutant: "The main goal is victories"

"This will be a first in my career."

Araz-Nakhchivan futsal player Emil Hasanzade told Idman.biz.

He evaluated the first round of the Champions League, where they will compete. According to Hasanzade, the goal is only to advance: "I believe that the matches will be played with our advantage. The main goal before us is victories. The level of preparation of our team is excellent. Based on the physical and tactical training of our coaches, I believe that we will be successful in the first round. We are going to Sweden as the favorite team."

The debutant said that the fact that he has little information about his opponents Sparta Belfast (Northern Ireland) will not change anything: "We will still do our job. The atmosphere, unity and friendliness in our team is at a very good level. This will help us move forward."

Azerbaijani champion will face Sparta Belfast (Northern Ireland) on August 21, the Estonian champion

Sillamae Silla the next day, and the Swedish Uddevalla club on August 24. Only the group leaders will qualify for the main stage.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz