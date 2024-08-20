20 August 2024
Pršić's health problem arose, Araz-Nakhchivan went to Sweden with 14 futsal players

Pršić's health problem arose, Araz-Nakhchivan went to Sweden with 14 futsal players

Araz-Nakhchivan futsal club, which will play in the preliminary round of the UEFA Champions League, has left for Sweden.

Azerbaijani representative, who is traveling on the Baku-Istanbul-Gothenburg flight, will go by bus from Gothenburg to the city of Uddevalla, where the games will be held, Idman.biz reports.

Head coach Vitaly Borisov took 14 futsal players, including 3 goalkeepers, to the matches of the first round of the Champions League. Marko Pršić was detained in Baku due to a health problem.

Goalkeepers: Emin Kurdov, Kamran Hajiyev, Vladislav Reznov
Players: Khazar Aghalizade, Amadeu, Kanan Manafov, Kadinho, Ulvi Aliyev, Emil Hasanzade, Lazar Milosavljevic, Yanich Aleksandar, Giovanni Valerio, Caique Aledes De Oliveira, Iago Henrique

Kamran Hajiyev, Kanan Manafov and Iago Henrique were loaned from Baku Fire club. They will help Araz-Nakhchivan in Champions League matches.

Azerbaijani representative will face Sparta Belfast (Northern Ireland) on August 21, the Estonian champion Sillamae Silla the next day, and the Swedish Uddevalla club on August 24. Only the group leaders will qualify for the main stage.

