Vitaly Borisov believes in his team: "We will win"

"I believe that the team will be 100 percent ready by the first game."

Vitaliy Borisov, head coach of futsal club Araz-Nakhchivan told Idman.biz.

He announced his preparations and expectations for the preliminary round of the UEFA Champions League. The young specialist said that the games will be difficult, of course: "All teams are in the same situation. Our first match will be against Sparta Belfasts club of Northern Ireland. Gathering information about this competitor is quite difficult. We know Estonian and Swedish clubs. We have enough information about them. However, despite this, I think my team will win these matches."

According to Borisov, they have already completed the training camp: "We have recruited seven new players to our team. Three of them are Serbian and four are Brazilian. In addition, we invited Kanan Manafov from Baku Fire and Ulvi Aliyev from Neftchi to the team. Newcomer levels are good. We currently have two injured players. They train separately from the team. But they will join us at the first meeting. We will have no problem to get a good result. In the last inspection meeting, the children performed very well. We have created a chance for our young futsal players. We intend to further strengthen several positions. We intend to keep the players who want to stay in the team."

Azerbaijani champion will face Sparta Belfast (Northern Ireland) on August 21, the Estonian champion Sillamae Silla the next day, and the Swedish Uddevalla club on August 24. Only the group leaders will qualify for the main stage.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz