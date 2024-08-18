18 August 2024
EN

Vitaly Borisov believes in his team: "We will win"

Futsal
News
18 August 2024 11:25
28
Vitaly Borisov believes in his team: "We will win"

"I believe that the team will be 100 percent ready by the first game."

Vitaliy Borisov, head coach of futsal club Araz-Nakhchivan told Idman.biz.

He announced his preparations and expectations for the preliminary round of the UEFA Champions League. The young specialist said that the games will be difficult, of course: "All teams are in the same situation. Our first match will be against Sparta Belfasts club of Northern Ireland. Gathering information about this competitor is quite difficult. We know Estonian and Swedish clubs. We have enough information about them. However, despite this, I think my team will win these matches."

According to Borisov, they have already completed the training camp: "We have recruited seven new players to our team. Three of them are Serbian and four are Brazilian. In addition, we invited Kanan Manafov from Baku Fire and Ulvi Aliyev from Neftchi to the team. Newcomer levels are good. We currently have two injured players. They train separately from the team. But they will join us at the first meeting. We will have no problem to get a good result. In the last inspection meeting, the children performed very well. We have created a chance for our young futsal players. We intend to further strengthen several positions. We intend to keep the players who want to stay in the team."

Azerbaijani champion will face Sparta Belfast (Northern Ireland) on August 21, the Estonian champion Sillamae Silla the next day, and the Swedish Uddevalla club on August 24. Only the group leaders will qualify for the main stage.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz

Related news

Baku Fire captain in the UEFA course
12:04
Futsal

Baku Fire captain in the UEFA course

The captain of Baku Fire futsal club Elvin Guliyev is participating in the B category course for coaches of UEFA
Emin Kurdov announced his goals in the Champions League
17 August 15:28
Futsal

Emin Kurdov announced his goals in the Champions League

"We don't know much about the opponent."
Araz-Nakhchivan STAFF for CL
15 August 12:04
Futsal

Araz-Nakhchivan STAFF for CL

Araz-Nakhchivan futsal club has decided the team that will play in the preliminary round of the UEFA Champions League
Ali Jabrayilov in the Champions League games
12 August 17:03
Futsal

Ali Jabrayilov in the Champions League games

FIFA futsal referee Ali Jabrayilov has received an international appointment
Referees of the matches of Araz-Nakhchivan have been announced
12 August 11:00
Futsal

Referees of the matches of Araz-Nakhchivan have been announced

The champion of Azerbaijan will start the fight in the preliminary stage on August 21
New transfer from Araz-Nakhchivan
15 July 15:35
Futsal

New transfer from Araz-Nakhchivan

This was announced by the press service of the Azerbaijan Futsal Federation

Most read

The time of the match Qarabag - Turan Tovuz has been announced
16 August 18:02
Azerbaijan football

The time of the match Qarabag - Turan Tovuz has been announced

The game schedule of the fourth round of the match Premier League has been announced
The match of Zire has been postponed
16 August 17:33
Azerbaijan football

The match of Zire has been postponed

Another game of the third round of the Azerbaijan Premier League has been postponed
Elkhan Mammadov: "I am happy that I lived these moments" - VIDEO - PHOTO
16 August 15:51
Paris-2024

Elkhan Mammadov: "I am happy that I lived these moments" - VIDEO - PHOTO

Azerbaijani guest evaluated the victory of Zelim Kotsoyev (100 kg) at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games
Klopp is a one-match manager
17 August 17:10
World football

Klopp is a one-match manager

German Jurgen Klopp will resume his coaching career for one match