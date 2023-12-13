Tofig Mikayilov: "We can get the license to the World Championship"

"The morale of the team is high. We are constantly training in order to get good results."

Idman.biz reports that Tofig Mikayilov, the futsal player of the Azerbaijan national team, told journalists before the match against Romania in the elite round of the WC-2024 in Baku.

He emphasized that they will take part in the match to be held on December 15 only for victory: "I did not participate in the previous games. However, if our team lost in any match, all that happened is in the past. We need to look ahead. By winning this game, we can qualify for the World Championship."

Mikayilov, who also played in mini-football, added that futsal is better professionally: "It would be better if the number of teams in futsal was a majority. As the number of clubs in mini-football is large, the games are more interesting."

It should be noted that Kazakhstan is the leader with 12 points in Group A, which includes our national team. While the Netherlands has 6 points, Romania and Azerbaijan have 3 points.

