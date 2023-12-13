13 December 2023
Head coach of our team: "We will prefer local players against Romanians"

"Our national team will compete against Romania in the elite round of the World Championship on December 15 in Baku, and against the Netherlands national team 5 days later. The preparation process for both games has already started."

According to Idman.biz, this was said by the head coach of the Azerbaijan national futsal team, Vitaliy Borisov.

The expert evaluated the preparation for the games in the elite-round of the WC-2024 in today's briefing. The young specialist reported that they will do all their best in order to win against Romania at their own stadium: "In the first game, we will mainly prefer local players, because there are changes in the Romanian team. Therefore, 2-3 legionnaires will play with us in the match. We train twice a day to achieve high results. We watch and analyze the games of the Romanian national team. We have more chances in this match, because we play at our own stadium. Additionally, this time we have invited experienced players to the team who were previously in the national team. It is true that the first match against the Romanians was unsuccessful for us. We should not have lost. However, we have chances."

It should be noted that Kazakhstan is the leader with 12 points in Group A, where our national team is located. While the Netherlands has 6 points, Romania and Azerbaijan have 3 points.

