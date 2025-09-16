16 September 2025
Pirelli brings softer tire set for Azerbaijan Grand Prix

16 September 2025 18:18
Pirelli, the official tire supplier for the Formula 1 World Championship, has revealed the tire compounds it will bring for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Idman.biz, citing Futbolinfo.az, reports that unlike last year, the chosen set is one step softer.

Teams will use the C6 soft compound previously deployed in Imola, Monaco, and Montreal. C5 will serve as the Medium, while C4 will be the Hard tire.

The asphalt of the Baku City Circuit is characterized by low grip and high tire wear. Had Pirelli brought the same compounds as last year, the race would likely have required only one pit stop. The softer selection now increases the probability of two pit stops during the race.

