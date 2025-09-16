Baku traffic police issues guidelines for 2025 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

The Baku City State Traffic Police has addressed road users regarding the “2025 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.”

Drivers are asked not to travel in vehicles with long service life or mechanical issues, Idman.biz reports.

To reduce traffic congestion in Baku from September 19 to 21, citizens coming from nearby villages, settlements, and other cities are encouraged to use public transport. Residents of Baku are advised to minimize the use of private cars and travel to the city center only via public transport during the race.

Additionally, on September 15–17, the following race track entry and exit points will be open for traffic from 07:00–09:00 and 18:00–20:00 without stopping:

Entry points:

From Salyan highway towards Neftchilar avenue and Azneft roundabout

From M. Lermontov street towards 50th Anniversary of the UN street and Istiglaliyyat street

From S. Vurgun street towards U. Hajibeyli street and Bulbul avenue

From Bulbul avenue towards Khagani street and Neftchilar avenue

From the intersection of Nizami and Pushkin streets towards Khagani street

Exit points:

From Neftchilar avenue towards Baku Sea Port and Crescent Mall

From Istiglaliyyat street towards Azerbaijan avenue

From Neftchilar avenue towards Azneft roundabout and Deniz Mall

These roads will serve as transit corridors only. Except for emergencies, parking and passenger boarding or alighting are prohibited on these routes when the corridors are open. Heavy trucks and public transport are also restricted on these roads.

