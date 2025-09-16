16 September 2025
Baku traffic police issues guidelines for 2025 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

16 September 2025 11:11
The Baku City State Traffic Police has addressed road users regarding the “2025 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.”

Drivers are asked not to travel in vehicles with long service life or mechanical issues, Idman.biz reports.

To reduce traffic congestion in Baku from September 19 to 21, citizens coming from nearby villages, settlements, and other cities are encouraged to use public transport. Residents of Baku are advised to minimize the use of private cars and travel to the city center only via public transport during the race.

Additionally, on September 15–17, the following race track entry and exit points will be open for traffic from 07:00–09:00 and 18:00–20:00 without stopping:

Entry points:

  • From Salyan highway towards Neftchilar avenue and Azneft roundabout
  • From M. Lermontov street towards 50th Anniversary of the UN street and Istiglaliyyat street
  • From S. Vurgun street towards U. Hajibeyli street and Bulbul avenue
  • From Bulbul avenue towards Khagani street and Neftchilar avenue
  • From the intersection of Nizami and Pushkin streets towards Khagani street

Exit points:

  • From Neftchilar avenue towards Baku Sea Port and Crescent Mall
  • From Istiglaliyyat street towards Azerbaijan avenue
  • From Neftchilar avenue towards Azneft roundabout and Deniz Mall

These roads will serve as transit corridors only. Except for emergencies, parking and passenger boarding or alighting are prohibited on these routes when the corridors are open. Heavy trucks and public transport are also restricted on these roads.

