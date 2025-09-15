McLaren’s Piastri and Norris lead favorites for F1 Baku Grand Prix

McLaren drivers are listed among the main favorites of the Formula 1 Baku stage.

Bookmakers’ odds place McLaren’s Oscar Piastri as the top favorite to win, with odds of 2.75, Idman.biz reports.

His teammate Lando Norris follows closely in second with odds of 2.85.

Italian Grand Prix winner Max Verstappen sits third with 4.00 odds. Among Ferrari drivers, Charles Leclerc’s chances are valued at 8.00, while Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton completes the top five favorites with odds of 17.00.

Individually, Lando Norris reduced the points gap with Piastri to three after the Monza stage, but the Australian still holds a strong lead, 31 points ahead with eight races remaining in the season. That is why bookmakers continue to see Piastri as the main title contender.

Oscar Piastri won last year’s Baku race. The Azerbaijan Grand Prix will take place on September 19–21.

Idman.biz