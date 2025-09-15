15 September 2025
Lamiya Shahmammadova: "Record number of volunteers selected for Azerbaijan Grand Prix"

15 September 2025 16:36
Lamiya Shahmammadova: "Record number of volunteers selected for Azerbaijan Grand Prix"

“A total of 31,000 people have registered to volunteer for the race.”

Idman.biz reports that Lamiya Shahmammadova, Head of Human Resources at Baku City Circuit Operations Company, made this statement to journalists.

She noted that over 140 volunteers are currently working at the center: “Since September 3, the Uniform and Accreditation Center has been operating at the National Gymnastics Arena. A total of 31,000 people have registered to volunteer for the race. Of these, 16,000 were invited for interviews, and nearly 2,000 were selected to work at the Baku event. This is considered a record figure.”

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix will take place from September 19 to 21.

Idman.biz

