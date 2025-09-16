16 September 2025
Formula 1 2026 calendar: British Grand Prix among six sprint events

16 September 2025 16:36
The 2026 Formula 1 calendar will feature six sprint events, including the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, which last hosted a sprint in 2021.

Singapore has been added to the sprint schedule, despite its street circuit being challenging for overtaking, Idman.biz reports.

Other sprint races will take place in China, Miami, Canada, and the Netherlands, which will drop off the calendar after next season. The full 2026 season includes 24 races, with a new event in Madrid joining the historic Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona. F1 is also considering future rotations with Belgium, Germany, Portugal, and Turkiye, and a potential new race in Bangkok from 2028.

Sprint events, featuring shorter races with separate qualifying sessions, have increased fan engagement and revenue since 2023. F1 plans to explore modifying sprint formats, including reverse grids, with the possibility of expanding to 12 sprints per season from 2027.

F1 2026 sprint events: China (13-15 March), Miami (1-3 May), Canada (22-24 May), Great Britain (3-5 July), Netherlands (21-23 August), Singapore (9-11 October).

