Thierry Henry: “I expect a surprise from Qarabag”

Azerbaijan’s football club “Qarabag” will play an away match against Portugal’s Benfica in the group stage of the Champions League.

Former Arsenal and Barcelona player Thierry Henry commented on the game involving the Agdam representative, Idman.biz reports.

He appeared as an expert on a special CBS Sports broadcast dedicated to the Champions League. Henry stated that he considers it possible for the Azerbaijani club to earn points in today’s match: “Today I expect a surprise from two teams. That’s ‘Qarabag’ and ‘Marseille.’ I think they can earn one point.”

The matches “Benfica” vs. “Qarabag” and “Real Madrid” vs. “Marseille” will kick off at 23:00 Baku time.

Idman.biz