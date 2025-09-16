16 September 2025
EN

Samuel Umtiti retires at 31 after injury-hit career

Football
News
16 September 2025 14:23
38
Samuel Umtiti retires at 31 after injury-hit career

Samuel Umtiti, the former Barcelona centre-back and a key figure in France’s 2018 World Cup triumph, has announced his retirement at the age of 31.

Idman.biz, citing Reuters, reports that a product of Olympique Lyonnais’ academy, Umtiti joined Barcelona in 2016, making 133 appearances and helping the club secure two LaLiga titles.

The defender’s career was marred by chronic knee cartilage issues, which limited his playing time in recent years. Umtiti last played for Ligue 1 side Lille, where injuries continued to affect his performances.

“After an intense career with ups and downs, the time has come to say goodbye… I gave it my ALL with passion and I have NO regrets,” Umtiti wrote on social media. He added his thanks to “all the clubs, presidents, coaches, and players I have had the privilege of working with.”

Internationally, Umtiti is remembered for scoring the winner against Belgium in the 2018 World Cup semi-final and starting in the final, where France defeated Croatia 4-2 to lift their second World Cup trophy.

Despite injuries preventing him from reaching even greater heights, Umtiti leaves a legacy of resilience, professionalism, and unforgettable moments for both Barcelona and France, securing his place in football history.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Nadir Nabiyev: “Qarabag never backs down”
15:40
Football

Nadir Nabiyev: “Qarabag never backs down”

Football expert and former Azerbaijan national team striker gave a statement
Bakhtiyar Musayev: “Nariman’s absence will create difficulties against Benfica”
15:25
Football

Bakhtiyar Musayev: “Nariman’s absence will create difficulties against Benfica”

The former “Qarabag player shared his thoughts
Juan Mata joins Melbourne Victory ahead of new A-League season
14:08
Football

Juan Mata joins Melbourne Victory ahead of new A-League season

Spanish midfielder seeks more game time and aims to help Victory challenge for trophies
Thierry Henry: “I expect a surprise from Qarabag”
13:49
Football

Thierry Henry: “I expect a surprise from Qarabag”

Former Arsenal and Barcelona player gave a statement
Elvin Mammadov: “Some pitches are in very poor condition” – INTERVIEW
13:42
Football

Elvin Mammadov: “Some pitches are in very poor condition” – INTERVIEW

Sabail head coach gave an interview
Abdulakh Khaybulayev: "It’s hard to say we are satisfied with this"
13:24
Football

Abdulakh Khaybulayev: "It’s hard to say we are satisfied with this"

Sabah midfielder gave a statement

Most read

WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo wins Saudi League Golden Boot for second consecutive year
15 September 13:35
Football

WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo wins Saudi League Golden Boot for second consecutive year

Al-Nassr star honored by club legend Majed Abdullah after scoring 25 goals in 2024/2025 season
Imishli faces Sumgayit in Misli Premier League 4th Round clash - LIVE
13 September 17:28
Football

Imishli faces Sumgayit in Misli Premier League 4th Round clash - LIVE

Two matches scheduled for Round IV today
Deni Qaysumov: "This is what having a local coach in the national team looks like"
13 September 17:37
Football

Deni Qaysumov: "This is what having a local coach in the national team looks like"

Former Azerbaijani national team defender gave a statement
Danilo Dias: “Qarabag must silence the stands in Portugal” – INTERVIEW
13 September 16:36
Football

Danilo Dias: “Qarabag must silence the stands in Portugal” – INTERVIEW

Former Qarabag player gave an interview