Samuel Umtiti retires at 31 after injury-hit career

Samuel Umtiti, the former Barcelona centre-back and a key figure in France’s 2018 World Cup triumph, has announced his retirement at the age of 31.

Idman.biz, citing Reuters, reports that a product of Olympique Lyonnais’ academy, Umtiti joined Barcelona in 2016, making 133 appearances and helping the club secure two LaLiga titles.

The defender’s career was marred by chronic knee cartilage issues, which limited his playing time in recent years. Umtiti last played for Ligue 1 side Lille, where injuries continued to affect his performances.

“After an intense career with ups and downs, the time has come to say goodbye… I gave it my ALL with passion and I have NO regrets,” Umtiti wrote on social media. He added his thanks to “all the clubs, presidents, coaches, and players I have had the privilege of working with.”

Internationally, Umtiti is remembered for scoring the winner against Belgium in the 2018 World Cup semi-final and starting in the final, where France defeated Croatia 4-2 to lift their second World Cup trophy.

Despite injuries preventing him from reaching even greater heights, Umtiti leaves a legacy of resilience, professionalism, and unforgettable moments for both Barcelona and France, securing his place in football history.

