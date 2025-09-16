Danilo Dias: "Qarabag has the strength to compete with any team"

Qarabag has repeatedly proven that it can compete head-to-head with teams at Benfica's level.

According to Idman.biz, these words were shared with AZERTAC by former Qarabag player, Brazilian veteran Danilo Dias, ahead of his former club’s UEFA Champions League group stage first-round match against Benfica in Portugal today.

He expressed confidence that Qarabag would leave Lisbon with a point: “Benfica is a major club in Portugal, that’s a fact. But Qarabag has the strength to compete with any team. The Azerbaijani champion proved its quality once again in the playoff round by eliminating Hungary’s Ferencvaros. Qarabag demonstrates to the world, to journalists from other countries, and to fans that such a strong club exists in Azerbaijan, with professional management. The club has a modern training center and high-quality stadiums.”

The Brazilian veteran forward also expressed hope that Qarabag will retain its Azerbaijani championship title this season: “Because the best coach in the country works there. Gurban Gurbanov is not only a good person but also manages the team intelligently and knows how to bring in strong players from other championships.”

The Benfica – Qarabag match at the Estadio da Luz will kick off today at 23:00 Baku time.

Idman.biz