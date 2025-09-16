Goalkeeper from prominent sporting family faces tough European debut - PHOTO

Qarabag’s U-19 team has kicked off their campaign in the UEFA Youth League.

Idman.biz, citing Qafqazinfo, reports that the Agdam club faced their peers from Benfica in their opening match.

The game ended in a 7-1 victory for the Portuguese side. Agdam’s goal was defended by Teymur Hasanov.

The goalkeeper’s debut in European competition proved to be very challenging.

Hasanov’s family is well-known in the sports community. His father, Elkhan Hasanov, is the goalkeeping coach for “Qarabag,” while his mother, Alla Hasanova, is a former member of the Azerbaijan national volleyball team and a renowned player for “Azerrail.”

Elkhan Hasanov has often faced criticism for the poor performances of Qarabag’s goalkeepers in recent years.

Hasanov witnessed one of Azerbaijan’s heaviest international defeats. He was part of the national team that suffered a 0-10 loss to France in the European Championship qualifiers on September 6, 1995.

Idman.biz