Junior Martins: “We will fight seriously” – INTERVIEW

Interview with Zira forward Junior Martins on Footballinfo.az.

– In the 4th round of the Premier League, you drew 1-1 against Qarabag. What are your thoughts on the match?

– It was a very good game for our team. We knew it would be tough against a strong team, but we performed excellently and are on the right track.

– Will this match motivate you?

– I believe that achieving good results in every match is our main goal.

– Zira had a strong start to the season and collected points. Can you maintain this momentum?

– Yes, of course. Our goal is to be leaders by the end of the championship, and we will fight hard to achieve that.

– Everyone thinks Zira is playing well this season and could finish in top positions. Do you agree?

– Our team is indeed performing well and had a good start to the season. We will continue working to compete for the title by the end of the season.

– Your next game is against Shamakhi. Do you think you can win?

– It will be another tough match, but we will prepare well to secure a victory.

